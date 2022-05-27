61% Of Organizations Have Cyberinsurance, Survey Finds

By Ben Zigterman (May 27, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- According to a global survey of more than 600 risk managers, 61% of their organizations have purchased cyberinsurance. Back in 2019, when the last survey was conducted, 47% of organizations had cyberinsurance. Among respondents to a report released Thursday by Microsoft and insurance broker Marsh, called "The State of Cyber Resilience," 51% said cyberinsurance carriers prompted their organizations to improve their cybersecurity controls. "The adoption of certain controls has now become a minimum requirement for a majority of insurers, with organizations' potential insurability on the line," the report said. The risk managers said they viewed cyberinsurance as an important part of their...

