Recruiter's Suit Against Robinson & Cole Moved To Conn.

By Emma Cueto (May 27, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge has agreed to move a legal recruiter's breach of contract suit against Robinson & Cole LLP to the firm's home state of Connecticut, saying there was no evidence that the firm knew the recruiter was based in South Dakota during the discussions around prospective firm mergers that eventually gave rise to the suit. U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier said in a ruling Thursday that the South Dakota court did not have jurisdiction over the suit, even though legal recruiter Kimberly Stockinger of recruiting firm The Sweetbridge Group LLC is based in and conducted work for...

