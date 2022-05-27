Albright Says Luggage Tech Patent Suit Can't Travel To Fla.

By Jasmin Jackson (May 27, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright upheld a magistrate judge's refusal to fly retailer Swissdigital's patent suit against rival Wenger over high-tech luggage to the Sunshine State, agreeing that the transfer would waste "considerable resources" already expended by the Waco courtroom. Judge Albright rejected Wenger SA's objection to the transfer denial in an order on Thursday and forced it to stay in the Western District of Texas while it fights claims that it infringed two patents held by Swissdigital USA Co. — which cover luggage that can charge personal devices like mobile phones and tablets. U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek T. Gilliland —...

