Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright Says Luggage Tech Patent Suit Can't Travel To Fla.

By Jasmin Jackson (May 27, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright upheld a magistrate judge's refusal to fly retailer Swissdigital's patent suit against rival Wenger over high-tech luggage to the Sunshine State, agreeing that the transfer would waste "considerable resources" already expended by the Waco courtroom.

Judge Albright rejected Wenger SA's objection to the transfer denial in an order on Thursday and forced it to stay in the Western District of Texas while it fights claims that it infringed two patents held by Swissdigital USA Co. — which cover luggage that can charge personal devices like mobile phones and tablets.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek T. Gilliland —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!