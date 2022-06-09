Working With Forensic Accountants In Internal Investigations

By Elissa McClure and Sydne Collier (June 9, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- This article addresses identifying the need for forensic accountants and best practices for working with them throughout an internal investigation. Forensic accountants are accounting specialists who analyze data to detect anomalies, questionable activity and fraud. After retaining the accountants, you should work closely with the forensic accounting team, including communicating frequently to effectively direct their work, meet deadlines, glean any strategy insights and identify as early as possible any issues uncovered through the accountants' work. Timing, expectations and overall strategy should be communicated clearly and regularly. The interview process should have confirmed that the retained accounting firm is well-equipped from an expertise,...

