7th Circ. Upholds Day Care's COVID Insurance Dismissal

By Riley Murdock (May 31, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused to revive a Chicago day care's COVID-19 insurance lawsuit against West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., finding it hadn't shown its case was different from other attempts the court had previously shot down. Green Beginnings LLC's arguments that COVID-19 altered its property's air, space and surfaces are similar to those in the Seventh Circuit's first-ever ruling in a pandemic insurance dispute, a three-judge panel found Friday. In that decision, Sandy Point Dental PC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., the court found that "direct physical loss or damage," a key term in most of the insurance policies in question, requires an...

