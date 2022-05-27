Pa. Court Rejects Arbitration In Nursing Home Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (May 27, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A nursing home can't arbitrate a suit accusing it of causing a patient's aspiration death after a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Friday that it failed to establish that the patient's daughter had the legal authority to sign an arbitration agreement. A three-judge Pennsylvania Superior Court panel denied Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center's bid to send to arbitration a suit brought by estate administrator Doreen Adams accusing the nursing home of failing to properly monitor patient Margherita Daquino during meal times despite knowing she had a swallowing disorder. The suit filed by Adams, Daquino's daughter, alleges that the home's negligence caused her...

