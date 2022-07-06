5th Circ. Grapples With Whether Fed. Circ. Should Take Fintiv

By Dani Kass (July 6, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday asked difficult questions of both US Inventor and the federal government when trying to figure out whether it or the Federal Circuit should oversee challenges to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's practice of discretionarily denying patent challenges. While the USPTO argued that digging into regulations around Patent Trial and Appeal Board policy butts into the Federal Circuit's exclusive jurisdiction over patent law, US Inventor argued that the fight isn't about the policy itself, but about whether the USPTO director can create it without notice-and-comment rulemaking. In a metaphor extended over much of the hearing,...

