Iowa Justices Affirm Possession Conviction For Pot Patient

By Mike Curley (May 31, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a woman for possession of marijuana, saying her Arizona Patient Medical Marijuana Registry Identification Card was not a prescription or order that would allow her to carry the drug in Iowa, so evidence about the card was rightly excluded from her trial. In a decision filed on Friday, the majority held that because Pamela Mildred Middlekauff's card did not specify the type and dosage of marijuana that was used to treat her arthritis and joint disease, it was not a prescription by the definition in Iowa law. The justices also determined that...

