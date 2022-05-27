3rd Circ. Says Mail Ballots' Handwritten Dates Not 'Material'

By Matthew Santoni (May 27, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday spelled out its reasoning why Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, should count mail-in ballots that hadn't been dated by voters, finding that the handwritten dates — or lack thereof — were not material to whether that person was qualified to vote. Citing the "materiality provision" of the Civil Rights Act, the unanimous panel said the voter's "date" space on the envelope was immaterial to establishing their ability to cast a legal vote since the Lehigh County Board of Elections and others like it had already checked voters' qualifications before sending them a ballot package and dated the returned...

