Judge Compromises With Philip Morris, BAT In Twin IP Suits

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 30, 2022, 5:32 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled in favor of Philip Morris and rival British American Tobacco in different cases over patent infringement in their e-cigarette technology, allowing the U.S. giant to apply for declaratory relief and granting BAT an early trial date. High Court Judge James Mellor said the two cases were part of a "much larger global battle" between the two tobacco giants, as he ruled on Friday that each company was trying to limit litigation uncertainty while simultaneously attempting to "obstruct" the other's business plans. Philip Morris Products SA initially sued BAT in July 2021 over four of its patents for e-cigarette technology, with...

