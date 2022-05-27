Would-Be Cannabis Operators Sue To Block Ill. Licenses

By Mike Curley (May 27, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Illinois regulators are facing a new suit in federal court seeking to block the issuance of 185 cannabis licenses, with a cannabis consultant and investor arguing that the state's residency requirement is unconstitutional. In a complaint filed Thursday, Gareld Eaton and Robert Bruno are asking the federal court for an injunction stopping the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and Acting Secretary Mario Treto Jr., who issue and supervise the licenses, from granting any of them until its rules are revised. Also on Thursday, Eaton and Bruno filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to block the state from...

