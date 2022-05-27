Legal Battles Pile Up Over Trans Worker Health Benefits

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 27, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Transgender people claiming that benefits denials violate anti-discrimination laws, as well as employers and health care providers that say covering gender-confirmation surgery would violate their religious beliefs, have launched lawsuits in federal court seeking rulings on the scope of their rights. The government is fighting injunctions obtained by religious employer groups that oppose providing coverage for gender transition-related health care while cases accusing employers of discrimination have also percolated up to the circuit court level. "These are surgeries that are routinely performed for everyone else, but you have people being discriminated against and [care] not being provided because of some form of...

