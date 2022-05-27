USTR Again Extends China Tariff Reprieve For COVID-19 Gear

By Alex Lawson (May 27, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has extended tariff cuts on Chinese medical equipment Friday, marking its second extension of the duty reprieve amid the long tail of the COVID-19 pandemic. The USTR first codified the tariff breaks for masks, sponges, tubes and other medical gear in December 2020 and extended the break last November. The exclusions were set to expire Tuesday but will now remain in place through Nov. 30. "In light of the continuing efforts to combat COVID–19, the U.S. Trade Representative has determined that a six-month extension of the 81 COVID-19-related product exclusions is warranted," the agency...

