Financial Redress Fund Warns LC&F Investors About Scam

By Najiyya Budaly (May 30, 2022, 2:13 PM BST) -- Britain's financial lifeboat fund has warned investors about a scam linked to their attempts to retrieve money from London Capital & Finance, which collapsed with a £236 million ($298 million) loss in 2019. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said on Friday that an LC&F bondholder had received a fraudulent letter claiming to be from Trading Standards, the local authority departments that enforce consumer protection legislation. "The letter did not mention LC&F directly, but when the bondholder rang the phone number on the letter the person they spoke to said that they were entitled to more money for their investment in London...

