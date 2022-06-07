Taylor Wessing Looks To Shift Blame In £14M Tax Advice Suit

By Joel Poultney (June 7, 2022, 6:30 PM BST) -- Taylor Wessing LLP has told a court that it never agreed to give advice on tax reforms that ultimately left Norwegian cousins facing a £14 million ($17.5 million) U.K. tax bill, hitting back at claims the law firm was responsible for the negligent advice. The law firm told the High Court on May 27 in newly-public documents that it was not hired to provide detailed advice on how 2008 tax and remittance reforms for non-U.K. residents would affect the financial structures of two of Norway's richest men, Morten and Thomas Høegh. Both businessmen are connected to the multibillion-pound oil and gas...

