German Court Affirms Ex-Banker's Cum-Ex Conviction

By Todd Buell (May 31, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Germany's highest criminal court confirmed Tuesday that it upheld a former Warburg banker's conviction, resulting in a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for crimes linked to an illegal dividend-stripping practice known as cum-ex. Germany's Federal Court of Justice announced Tuesday that it upheld a former Warburg banker's conviction, resulting in a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence for crimes linked to an illegal dividend-stripping practice known as cum-ex. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzlee) In a decision dated April 6 but announced Tuesday, the Federal Court of Justice upheld a verdict by the regional court of Bonn issued almost exactly one year earlier. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS