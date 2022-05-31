No Split Trial For Qatar And Airbus Over Safety Complaints

By Christopher Crosby (May 31, 2022, 4:55 PM BST) -- Qatar Airway's $1 billion lawsuit against Airbus over passengers grounded due to safety concerns is headed to a single trial after a judge refused to split the dispute into distinct phases assessing design and contractual issues. High Court Judge David Waksman said in a May 26 order, which has just been made public, that the issue hinges on whether the manufacturer owes the airliner compensation for the grounded planes because of surface cracking on Airbus A350s. The judge added that the question is whether this is a serious issue requiring full redesign of the airliners or whether it can be safely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS