Deutsche Bank Offices Searched For Green Investment Fraud

By Alex Davidson (May 31, 2022, 5:11 PM BST) -- German police raided the local offices of Deutsche Bank AG on Tuesday amid allegations that the lender's asset management subsidiary had sold green financial products as being more environmentally friendly than they actually are. The Public Prosecutor's Office in the city of Frankfurt, cooperating with BaFin, the German financial regulator, said that it staged the raids on suspicion of investment fraud by asset management subsidiary DWS under section 264a of the German Criminal Code. "The search started at around 10 o'clock in the morning," a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office said. A search warrant had been issued by the Frankfurt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS