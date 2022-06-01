Oklahoma Oil Co. Settles Drilling Consultant's Wage Suit

By Morgan Conley (May 31, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas company Bravo Natural Resources has reached an agreement to resolve a proposed collective action brought by a drilling consultant who accused the company of shorting day rate workers on overtime pay, they told an Oklahoma federal court. The consultant, KC Bunn, requested Friday that the court toss the proposed collective action lawsuit, which he filed in January. The stipulation for dismissal was also signed by counsel for Tulsa-based Bravo Natural Resources LLC. Each party will pay their own costs and fees, according to the stipulation for dismissal Friday. Counsel for the parties didn't immediately return requests for additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS