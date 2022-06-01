Warren Readies Bill To Stamp Out SPAC 'Abuses'

By Tom Zanki (May 31, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that she would introduce legislation seeking to rein in purported abuses of special purpose acquisition companies by codifying new restrictions sought by regulators while also proposing additional crackdowns. Warren, D-Mass., said she will introduce the SPAC Accountability Act of 2022, which would build on a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to toughens rules on these alternative funding vehicles that soared in popularity the past few years. Warren's effort is accompanied by a 26-page report her office generated to investigate perceived abuses among SPACs, which take target companies public through transactions that combine elements of an...

