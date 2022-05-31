Rockall Energy Gets OK For $85M Ch. 11 Sale Plan

By Rick Archer (May 31, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved oil and gas driller Rockall Energy Holdings' plan to end its bankruptcy case by selling its assets to private equity fund Formentera Partners for $85 million for the benefit of its creditors. At a hearing in Fort Worth, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mark Mullin overrode objections from the U.S. Trustee's Office to the Chapter 11 plan's liability release provisions to approve Rockall's sale and the plan, fulfilling what counsel for the debtor said was their goal of a confirmation within 90 days of the bankruptcy filing. Rockall, which was founded in 2018 and produces more than...

