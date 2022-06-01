State Farm Can't Drop Policy If Woman 'Resided' In 2nd Home

By Matthew Santoni (May 31, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- State Farm can't rescind a Western Pennsylvania woman's homeowner's insurance policy because a New Castle home counted as her "residence" even if she was doing extensive renovations to it and spending her nights in a nearby apartment, a federal judge ruled. A federal judge ruled that State Farm must honor a Pennsylvania woman's homeowner's insurance policy, finding that the home counted as her "residence" even though she was doing extensive renovations to it and spending nights in a nearby apartment. (AP Photo/LM Otero) The insurer claimed Bobbi-Jo Isenberg wasn't a "resident" of the New Castle house — and therefore couldn't make...

