EPA Says $154M Available For Tribal Water Infrastructure Work

By Nate Beck (May 31, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- American Indian tribes can access $154 million this year from the federal infrastructure bill to help fix lead pipes and perform other water infrastructure projects, the EPA said Tuesday in a memo that outlines how the money can be used. The EPA will provide the money in the latest fiscal year for projects to improve drinking water and wastewater systems for tribes and Alaska Native villages. The agency also said Tuesday that it is reviving a task force to help improve coordination between federal agencies on water infrastructure projects. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed in November, provides $50...

