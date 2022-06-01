USPTO Has 'Taken Steps' After Applicant Email Exposure

By Tiffany Hu (May 31, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Tens of thousands of trademark applicants' emails were exposed on recent notices sent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, momentarily leaving them vulnerable to scammers — a misstep that the office told Law360 on Tuesday it is working to ensure it won't happen again. The USPTO said it was "recently made aware" of a May 24 incident in which courtesy notices were sent to about 21,000 email addresses of applicants whose trademarks had received registration. According to the office, the notices were posted on the office's Trademarks Status & Document Retrieval System, or TSDR, and included applicant email addresses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS