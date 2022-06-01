NY Tech Fund Manager Accused Of $3M Seed Funding Scam

By Dorothy Atkins (May 31, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Two firms managed by a Miami-based investor sued a New York-based investment fund manager and his entities in Delaware federal court Monday, claiming he duped them into investing $3.1 million into a new technology fund before restructuring it to cut them out of profits once the firm secured more capital. In a 58-page complaint, AMF Trust Ventures LLC and Sunscape Family LP accuse New York City resident Marc Helwani of using their investments as seed money to attract larger investors, then using shell entities to cut them out of profit shares in breach of their agreements once he secured a large...

