Bouchard To Mediate Chancery Cannabis Co. Merger Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 31, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Former Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard has been tapped as mediator for settlement talks in a two-year-old Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit that accused a global cannabis company's former controlling investors and three directors of lining up a merger that unfairly favored the company's private equity founders. In a letter filed with the court Friday, another former chancellor, William B. Chandler III of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, counsel to an independent director special litigation committee for Tilray Inc., told Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick that committee members believe Tilray "has suffered cognizable harm" and "pursuing settlement to recover amounts for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS