Unified Patents Gets Monarch Network Patent Wiped At PTAB

By Britain Eakin (May 31, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated five claims in a Monarch Networking Solutions LLC authentication patent in a challenge brought by Unified Patents LLC, with the PTAB finding the claims were shown to be obvious. In a decision handed down Friday, the PTAB said Unified Patents was able to show that the claims were invalid in light of two technical papers and a U.S. patent application publication. The patent was at issue in Monarch's suit against Cisco Systems Inc. in the Western District of Texas, but the parties settled their dispute before the case went to trial. In the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS