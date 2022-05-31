Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Unified Patents Gets Monarch Network Patent Wiped At PTAB

By Britain Eakin (May 31, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated five claims in a Monarch Networking Solutions LLC authentication patent in a challenge brought by Unified Patents LLC, with the PTAB finding the claims were shown to be obvious.

In a decision handed down Friday, the PTAB said Unified Patents was able to show that the claims were invalid in light of two technical papers and a U.S. patent application publication. The patent was at issue in Monarch's suit against Cisco Systems Inc. in the Western District of Texas, but the parties settled their dispute before the case went to trial.

In the...

Read the full article

