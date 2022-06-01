W.Va. High Court Turns Bat Coverage Ruling Upside Down

By Shane Dilworth (May 31, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's highest court overturned a rental property owner's partial win in a dispute with State Farm over coverage for a bat infestation, finding that the lower court's ruling did not have the wings to fly. In a ruling entered Friday, the state's high court explained that a trial judge's seven-paragraph decision in favor of Nathaniel Realty and principal shareholder Howard Shackelford lacked sufficient information for it to review in an appeal lodged by the insurer. The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed the partial win of a rental property owner in a challenge with State Farm over coverage for a bat...

