Sen. Brown Calls On Wells Fargo To Fix Diversity Issues

By Al Barbarino (May 31, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The chair of the Senate Banking Committee asked Wells Fargo's CEO on Tuesday to fix "longstanding risk management failures" at the bank in the wake of a recent anti-money laundering settlement and reports that the company staged "fake" job interviews with Black and female candidates to bolster its diversity statistics. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, urged Charles Scharf in Tuesday's letter to "once and for all" address weaknesses in governance, risk management and hiring practices that have "plagued the bank for almost a decade." He denounced alleged racial disparities in the bank's lending practices and recent anti-money laundering violations, highlighting a recent report...

