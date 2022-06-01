Nixon Peabody Adds 2 Labor Attys From DLA Piper

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 31, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP brought on two labor and employment attorneys from DLA Piper for its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced last week. Jen Squillario and Ian Taylor, who primarily work on Employee Retirement Income Security Act and other employee benefit litigation, will join the firm as partners. Charles Dyke, a Nixon Peabody labor and employment partner and leader of the firm's ERISA litigation practice, said in a statement that Taylor and Squillario will help further build out the firm's ERISA practice. "I've had the good fortune to work closely with Ian and Jen over the last five years in litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS