Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Curaleaf Sued Again Over CBD Drops Containing THC

By Mike Curley (June 2, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf Inc. is facing a proposed class action suit over a batch of cannabidiol drops that contained psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, from a buyer who said he bought the drops from a dispensary.

In the complaint, named plaintiff Ronald Williamson, a 77-year-old, said he purchased the Select CBD Drops from the Sweet Relief dispensary in Tillamook, Oregon, on Aug. 1, 2021, and later consumed them. The complaint does not state what injuries he suffered as a result, if any.

Williamson said in the suit that the drops were labeled as only containing CBD, which is not intoxicating, and did not have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!