Curaleaf Sued Again Over CBD Drops Containing THC

By Mike Curley (June 2, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Curaleaf Inc. is facing a proposed class action suit over a batch of cannabidiol drops that contained psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, from a buyer who said he bought the drops from a dispensary. In the complaint, named plaintiff Ronald Williamson, a 77-year-old, said he purchased the Select CBD Drops from the Sweet Relief dispensary in Tillamook, Oregon, on Aug. 1, 2021, and later consumed them. The complaint does not state what injuries he suffered as a result, if any. Williamson said in the suit that the drops were labeled as only containing CBD, which is not intoxicating, and did not have...

