Commerce Must Rethink Harsh Rod Levies, Trade Court Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 31, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the federal government to rethink countervailing duties placed on Chinese threaded rod, ruling that there isn't enough evidence to prove that two Chinese producers used a state-subsidized loan program to gain an unfair advantage over U.S. competitors. In an opinion dated May 19 and made public Friday, CIT Judge Richard K. Eaton remanded the case to the U.S. Department of Commerce, noting that Commerce did not only have gaps in information regarding the subsidies, but that its decision to triple the subsidy rate for Chinese companies Zhejiang Junyue Standard Part Co. Ltd. and Ningbo...

