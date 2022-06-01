Power Plant Owner Defends Ch. 11 Plans Against Challenges

By Vince Sullivan (May 31, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The owner of a bankrupt Texas power plant defended its Chapter 11 intentions Tuesday in the Delaware bankruptcy court, saying its access to lender cash is critical to its case, which is not being run for the benefit of equity holders. During a virtual hearing, Ector County Energy Center LLC's attorney, John J. Monaghan of Holland & Knight LLP said Ector has a stalking horse bid in hand for its power plant that would provide recoveries to junior creditors despite the senior lenders, whose cash collateral is being used to fund the case, only receiving about 22% of recoveries based on the...

