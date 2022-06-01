Saul Ewing Must Conduct Ethics Screen In Superfund Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 31, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday said that because of "an appearance of impropriety," Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP must conduct an ethics screen in Superfund litigation to ensure that the firm's work on a similar matter for clients now on the opposite side doesn't present a conflict. U.S. District Judge Gene Pratter said there's no evidence of inappropriate conduct by Saul Ewing attorneys, but the fact that there is one who worked decades ago on litigation involving some of the same parties and the same site creates a situation that needs a remedy. Saul Ewing is currently representing heating...

