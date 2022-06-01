Former Bracewell IP Atty Joins Pillsbury In Austin

By Jessica Corso (May 31, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP announced the expansion of its intellectual property practice on Tuesday with the addition of a former Bracewell LLP partner in Austin, Texas. Chris Drymalla is a patent litigator who also provides patent portfolio analyses, according to Pillsbury. He joins the firm as a partner in Austin after seven years at Bracewell, according to his LinkedIn profile. Drymalla "is a known quantity in the tight-knit Texas technology scene and will help our clients enormously with his technical know-how, patent experience and strategic aptitude," Jack Barufka, co-lead of Pillsbury's intellectual property practice, said in a statement. The firm...

