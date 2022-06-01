HHS Establishes New Office Of Environmental Justice

By Faith Williams (May 31, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday the creation of the Office of Environmental Justice, which will be responsible for addressing climate-related health issues affecting poor and marginalized communities. The OEJ was created in response to President Joe Biden's executive order on climate change, which included putting climate at the center of U.S. foreign policy and national security, and taking a government-wide approach to the crisis, according to HHS' website. The new agency will be housed within the HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity and will develop broad environmental health strategies and coordinate annual environmental...

