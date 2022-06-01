Wells Fargo, BlockFi Hit With Suit Over Identity Theft Scam

By Katryna Perera (June 1, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo NA, PayPal Inc. and BlockFi Inc. have been sued in New Jersey federal court by a customer who claims all three companies failed to protect her from identity theft, resulting in nearly $20,000, all her life savings, being stolen. Plaintiff Lilia McGonigle filed a complaint against the three financial institutions Tuesday. She says that even after alerting the companies to the stolen funds and identity theft, they refused to reimburse her. According to the complaint, McGonigle has been a Wells Fargo customer for 15 years. In June 2021, she contacted PayPal because she wanted to transfer $5,000 from her...

