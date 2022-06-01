Zydus Defeats 209-Patient Suit Over Heart Pill Marketing

By Eric Heisig (June 1, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. shed claims by 209 people alleging they or their loved ones were harmed by the off-label marketing of a generic heart medication, with a New Jersey federal judge rejecting arguments that the company had a duty to warn prescribing physicians about the drug's dangers. U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp on Tuesday dismissed with prejudice the latest version of the suit against the Pennington, New Jersey-based manufacturer, reasoning that the patients and their families fell short in their failure-to-warn claims. While they argued that Zydus did too little to dissuade doctors from prescribing the drug amiodarone for an...

