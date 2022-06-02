Earthjustice Taps Nonprofit Atty To Run New Houston Office

By Jessica Corso (June 2, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A former senior legal counsel for Alliance for Justice has joined environmental advocacy organization Earthjustice as the managing attorney for its newly opened Houston office, the group announced Tuesday. Earthjustice announced the opening of its Houston office this week, from which it will oversee its efforts to clean up the U.S. Gulf Coast, and said that Jen Powis has been hired to manage the new location. Powis spent the last two years at Alliance for Justice, a coalition of progressive groups, where she counseled nonprofit advocates on federal tax law, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also ran her own firm,...

