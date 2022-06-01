Bumblebees Are 'Fish' Under Calif. Enviro Law, Panel Says

By Lauren Berg (June 1, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- California can protect bumblebees under the state Endangered Species Act's definition of a fish, a state appellate court ruled while reversing a lower court in finding the law protects all invertebrates, not just the aquatic ones. In a published opinion Tuesday, the three-judge appellate panel reversed a lower court decision that the California Endangered Species Act, or CESA, could not be construed to include insects, finding that the legislative history supports a liberal interpretation of the law and that the California Fish and Game Commission can list any invertebrate as an endangered or threatened species, including terrestrial insects. "A fish, as the...

