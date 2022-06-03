Work Permit Extension Rule Increases I-9 Compliance Risks

By Brandon Davis (June 3, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Labor shortages have pressured U.S. employers on an increasing basis in recent years. The domestic labor supply has not kept pace with American labor demand for both highly skilled talent and entry-level workers. To remain competitive, American employers have used employment-based immigration programs to onboard talent and satisfy labor needs. But the reliability of certain employment-based immigration programs was affected by the great resignation and by increasing backlogs in the government's visa-processing systems. To make matters worse, many foreign nationals who were eligible for employment outside the employment-based visa context lost their employment eligibility because the government could not process employment authorization renewals quickly...

