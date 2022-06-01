GoPro Gets Claims Tossed From Camera Tech Dispute

By Jasmin Jackson (June 1, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has trimmed a patent suit lodged against GoPro by a camera-making rival over 360-degree video systems, adopting a U.S. magistrate judge's finding that two out of three challenged camera rigs don't have the claimed receptacles or latching features. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly affirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke's recommendation in an order partially granting summary judgment Tuesday. According to the order, camera maker 360Heros Inc. didn't support claims that two video rig models sold by GoPro Inc. — the Abyss and the Odyssey — held or secured cameras in the way described in the asserted...

