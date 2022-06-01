Mine Contractors' Liability Defense In Spill Suit May Proceed

By Caleb Symons (June 1, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A pair of Environmental Protection Agency contractors that have been sued over their roles in a 2015 gold mine spill in Colorado, which released 3 million gallons of toxic waste into the region's watershed, may continue to argue they can't be held liable for that incident, a federal judge held Tuesday. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson rejected a bid by by those affected by the spill, including the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation to block the companies from escaping their Gold King Mine blowout claims under the so-called government contractor defense. The contractors — Environmental Restoration...

