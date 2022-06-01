Deutsche Bank's DWS Exec Quits Amid 'Greenwashing' Probe

By Irene Madongo (June 1, 2022, 4:15 PM BST) -- The chief executive of DWS Group, Deutsche Bank AG's asset management business, has resigned a day after German police raided the lender's local offices in an investigation into allegations that it misrepresented investments as eco-friendly, the lender said on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank said Asoka Woehrmann, whose resignation becomes effective at the end of the annual general meeting on June 9, will be succeeded by Stefan Hoops, head of the lender's corporate bank. Woehrmann said in a statement published on DWS' website that allegations against him and the firm in recent months have become a burden for the company, himself and his family....

