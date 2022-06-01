Judge Rejects Bid To Invalidate Incontinence Drug Patent

By Richard Crump (June 1, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- Japanese pharma giant Astellas has defeated attempts by two rival drugmakers to revoke its patent for treating urinary problems, as a judge rejected claims on Wednesday that the invention would have been obvious to someone skilled in the industry. Judge Richard Meade held in a ruling at the High Court that there was "a substantial degree of uncertainty" at the time that Astellas Pharma Inc. established its patent about whether the method would work as a treatment for an overactive bladder. Although there was "momentum" in the use of a compound called mirabegron for treating urinary problems, the claimants' case overstated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS