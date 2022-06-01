EU Court Upholds Token €1 Sale Of Failed Banco Popular

By Sophia Dourou (June 1, 2022, 5:05 PM BST) -- A group of shareholders and creditors of Banco Popular have lost their fight at the European General Court to overturn a decision by the bloc's authorities to sell the troubled Spanish lender to Santander for a token €1 ($1.07). The General Court, a constituent of the Court of Justice of the European Union, rejected a group of "test cases" representing approximately 100 separate legal challenges to Banco Popular Espanol SA being put into resolution. The court handed down its judgment on Wednesday. The security holders argued that they should be compensated for the losses they suffered after the ailing bank was sold...

