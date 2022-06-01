Ga. Justices To Consider Fate Of Vape Shop's Delta-8 Suit

By Morgan Conley (June 1, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether two vape shop companies' lawsuit over an Atlanta-area district attorney's crackdown on the sale of Delta-8 and Delta-10 cannabinoid products can proceed under newly established sovereign immunity parameters in the state's constitution. The Georgia justices on Tuesday granted the state of Georgia and Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson's application for an interlocutory appeal. The order means the state high court will consider whether Sass Group LLC and Great Vape LLC's decision to lodge claims against the district attorney in her individual capacity should have spelled doom for the companies' entire lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS