Solar Developer Says Zurich Defaulted On $31M Bond

By Clark Mindock (June 1, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A contractor in charge of a Washington state solar project says Zurich wrongly defaulted on a $30.9 million performance bond guaranteeing the work of a subcontractor that didn't deliver on its promises. An insurer wrongly defaulted on a $30.9 million performance bond guaranteeing the work of a subcontractor that didn't deliver on its promises, according to a contractor in charge of a Washington state solar project. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring) Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. on Tuesday sued Zurich American Insurance Co. and subsidiary Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland over what it described as a default on their obligation to...

