Hogan Lovells Adds Foley Hoag M&A Co-Chair In Boston

By Elaine Briseño (June 10, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT) -- A Boston mergers and acquisitions attorney has joined Hogan Lovells' corporate and finance practice after two decades at Foley Hoag LLP, where he was co-chair of the M&A practice. Alex Aber joined Hogan Lovells' Boston office on June 1, according to a statement. He told Law360 that he was drawn to Hogan Lovells' large platform of offerings, collaborative culture and the opportunity to build a corporate practice in Boston focused on technology and life sciences. "I have fond feelings for my prior firm," he said. "But my practice outgrew it, and my clients outgrew it. I came to Hogan Lovells to...

