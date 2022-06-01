Former Dem Impeachment Atty Running For Congress In NY

By James Arkin (June 1, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Dan Goldman, the former federal prosecutor who was lead counsel for House Democrats' first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday he is running for Congress in a crowded New York City district. Goldman is one of several Democrats vying for the primary nod in the state's newly drawn 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Goldman highlighted his experience as impeachment counsel in announcing his campaign Wednesday. He said U.S. democracy faces "existential threats" that he called a "five-alarm fire that too many Democrats in Washington are treating as a tiny, distant flame." "Right now, everything...

